Police Investigating Possible Shooting at Jerusalem Bus

Police are investigating a suspected shooting toward a bus in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

According to the police, the alleged shooting did not involve live fire and was driven by criminal rather than nationalist motivations.

On Wednesday evening, emergency services received several phone calls reporting the sound of gunfire.

Open gallery view Smashed windows of a bus in Jerusalem. Credit: Israel Police

Israel Police sent many officers to the scene, who are searching the area for the suspect, who apparently absconded.

The apparent shooting took place on Levi Eshkol Avenue.