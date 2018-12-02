Police: Charge Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu With Bribery

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara tour USS Ross, at the Ashdod port, October 11, 2018

The Israel Police recommended on Sunday indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau and his wife, Sara, as well as media mogul Shaul Elovitch and his wife Iris, for bribery and other corruption charges in the so-called Case 4000.

This is the third case that the police have recommended charging the prime minister. The police statement recommending charges being brought against Netanyahu in the case were published on the last day of Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich, who is stepping down after a three-year term.

In a statement, police said that Netanyahu is suspected of taking bribes and acting while in conflict of interests when he made decisions that benefited Elovitch, a media mogul that controlled Israel's largest telecom firm, Bezeq, and the Walla News website.

The case involves suspicions that Netanyahu, in his role as communications minister from 2014 to 2017 (while he was also prime minister), intervened with regulators to help Bezeq. In exchange, Elovitch, a long-time friend of Netanyahu’s, allegedly ordered Walla to provide favorable coverage of the prime minister and his wife Sara.

The tit-for-tat between the Netanyahus and Elovitches was first revealed by Haaretz's Gidi Weitz in November 2015, in an expose titled "The Israeli News Site in Netanyahu's Pocket."

Police said it found evidence that "Netanyahu and those close to him bluntly intervened, sometimes on a daily basis, with the content being published on the Walla news website, and sought to influence the appointment of senior employees (editors and reporters), while using their ties to Shaul and Iris Elovitch."

The case against Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son, who was also a suspect in the affair, was closed.

The case findings has been transferred to the State Prosecutor's Office.

More details soon…