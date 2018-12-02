Podcast: Netanyahu Talks the Talk, but Does He Really Care About anti-Semitism?

Graves desecrated by vandals with Nazi swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans are pictured in the Jewish cemetery of Weyhers, near the city of Ebersburg, Germany.

In this week's episode of Haaretz Weekly, host Simon Spungin talks to Haaretz columnists Bradley Burston and Dina Kraft about Israel's diplomatic offensive to cozy up with some of the most repressive regimes and populist leaders in the world. Can Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fight anti-Semitism while embracing regimes and leaders who use the oldest hatred as a political tool? Does Israel even care about anti-Semitism and why is the Jewish state so willing to overlook Jew-hatred when it's expedient to do so?

We also touch on the breaking news of the day – police recommendations to indict Netanyahu and his wife for bribery in Case 4000.

In Part II, we usher in Hanukkah with a look at a Jewish-Muslim-Christian arts festival in Haifa and we taste some of the exotic sufganiyot – Hanukkah donuts – on sale in Tel Aviv.

A selection of the Hanukkah sufganiyot tasted by Simon, Bradley and Dina. Simon Spungin