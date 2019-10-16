LISTEN: Why Trump's Kurdish Chaos Is Bad News for Bibi's War on Iran

Kurds demonstrating in Arbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region on October 10, 2019.

On today's show:

skip - Haaretz Weekly Ep. 44

Haaretz Weekly Ep. 44 Haaretz

Host Simon Spungin talks to Haaretz security analyst Amos Harel about the renewed fighting in northern Syria, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to green-light Turkish military action in the Kurdish region.

We discuss the ramifications for the region, for Israel and for the relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders - Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin - he claims to have excellent relations with.

Follow Haaretz Weekly on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.