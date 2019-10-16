LISTEN: Why Trump's Kurdish Chaos Is Bad News for Bibi's War on Iran
With his capricious decision to withdraw from the Kurdish autonomous region, the U.S. president has proved once again that his country's allies in Middle East have good reason to fear betrayal. LISTEN FREE
On today's show:
Host Simon Spungin talks to Haaretz security analyst Amos Harel about the renewed fighting in northern Syria, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to green-light Turkish military action in the Kurdish region.
We discuss the ramifications for the region, for Israel and for the relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders - Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin - he claims to have excellent relations with.
