LISTEN: Shell-shocked Netanyahu Snatches Do-over Election From Jaws of Victory

Host Simon Spungin talks to Haaretz's Anshel Pfeffer about the fallout from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to form a new coalition and a second Knesset election in the space of five months.

What will happen to the Israeli political map in the 100 or so days before Israelis vote on September 17? Will Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett make a comeback? Will left-wing parties merge to form a viable alternative? And will the Blue and White party break the mold and become a long-term centrist player in Israeli politics?

Plus: What is happening in Israel's north, where there have been cross-border exchanges of rocket fire between the IDF and unknown forces inside Syria in recent days?

Host's note: An hour after the recording of this episode, PM Netanyahu fired Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

