LISTEN: By Tormenting Bibi, Lieberman Could Accidentally Save Israeli Democracy

Avigdor Lieberman walks in front of a screen displaying his photo and that of PM Netanyahu.

On today's show:

Six weeks after Benjamin Netanyahu was tasked with forming the next Israeli government, the prime minister is being led a merry dance by Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, who is refusing to join the coalition unless Netanyahu agrees to pass a law ending the draft exemption for yeshiva students.

Joining host Simon Spungin the studio this week is senior Haaretz columnist Chemi Shalev, who says that it would be deliciously ironic if Lieberman, whose acrimonious relationship with Netanyahu is the stuff of Israeli political legend, was responsible for bringing down his former boss.

