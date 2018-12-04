LISTEN: Does Israel's Northern Op Mean War With Hezbollah and Iran?

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Northern Shield. The goal of the operation is to destroying tunnels constructed by Hezbollah, which cross from Lebanon, into Israeli territory.

The IDF's chief spokesman told reporters that Israel was prepared for a broad operation over several weeks, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – hours after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels – said that anyone who tries to harm the state of Israel will pay a heavy price.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a speech in Beirut on Tuesday evening in response to the launch of the operation.

In this breaking news episode of Haaretz Weekly, host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's military correspondent, Amos Harel, to discuss the timing and ramifications of the operation.

