Podcast: Are Netanyahu and Trump on a Collision Course – Despite Harmony Over Saudi Arabia?

In this week's episode of Haaretz Weekly, Simon Spungin hosts Haaretz senior columnist Chemi Shalev and Haaretz.com's opinions editor Esther Solomon to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century," Airbnb's decision to stop listing rental properties in the Israeli West Bank settlements and anti-Semitism – real and imagined.

LISTEN: Are Netanyahu and Trump on collision course? Haaretz

In Part 2 of the show, Sani Meo – publisher of "This Week in Palestine" – talks about publishing a cultural magazine under the yoke of occupation and has some tips for tourists planning on visiting the region over the holiday period.

