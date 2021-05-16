How Israel Can Win and Hamas Can’t Lose: LISTEN to Amos Harel and Muhammad Shehada

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's chief military analyst, Amos Harel, and Muhammad Shehada, a writer and civil society activist from the Gaza Strip.

More than a week into the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, which has been accompanied by widespread disturbances among Israel's Palestinian citizens, we ask:

Has Israel achieved anything in its attacks against Hamas targets in Gaza? What would be considered a victory for the Israeli side? Has Hamas already achieved everything it hoped to in this round of fighting? And is Israel, in fact, playing into the Islamist organization's hands?

