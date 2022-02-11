'We're Fighting Back’: Israeli Arab Women Battle for Their Lives. LISTEN

When the mayor of the Israeli Arab town of Jatt canceled the performance of a play featuring the voices of women murdered by their husbands, claiming it 'disrespected Islam', feminist activist Samah Salaime refused to stay silent.

On Haaretz Weekend, Salaime – a leading voice in the struggle against violence against women in the Arab community – tells host Allison Kaplan Sommer that in her view, the cancellation of the play was a form of “oppression.”

“We can’t, as Palestinians, say that we want freedom of speech and movement, we want to be equal in a democratic state, but we don’t want this voice to be heard,” she said, pointing to other recent troubling examples of limiting women’s freedom in Israel’s Arab community. “The conservative fundamental agenda of religious people is taking over and this is a dangerous thing for us,” she added.

Also on this episode, Haaretz television critic Adrian Hennigan reviews the two latest Israeli hit shows to receive English-language reboots: “Suspicion” on Apple TV+ and “As We See It” on Amazon Prime, and takes a deep dive into the global phenomenon the Israeli television industry has become. Hear the full conversation with him, starting at time code 21:00.