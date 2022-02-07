'Netanyahu Bet Everything on Trump': Inside Israel's Iran Bind

From Iran and Ukraine to China and India, on this week's episode we have a wide-ranging discussion of Israel's foreign policy with Yossi Shain – one of the country's top political science experts and a recently elected member of the Knesset. Shain details how former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a bet on Donald Trump winning reelection in the U.S., and how that bet put Israel in a dangerous situation regarding Iran.

He also discusses Israel's strong alliance with India (and some interesting messages he personally received from Pakistan), and tells host Amir Tibon that Jerusalem will do everything it can to avoid being dragged into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also on this episode, an interview with Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs, who has a warning for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: Liberal American Jews are losing patience with the new Israeli government, and "not being Bibi" is not enough to win their support. Listen to his full conversation with Allison Kaplan Sommer, starting at time code 31:00.