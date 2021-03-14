LISTEN: Who's Really Funding Jewish Immigration to Israel - and Why?
Aliyah, one of the cornerstones of Zionism, is increasingly being funded by an unlikely group of non-Jews - from Kansas to Korea. How did this absurd situation come about and does anyone care?
Host Simon Spungin is joined by Judy Maltz and Allison Kaplan Sommer to discuss their investigation into how Christian Zionist organizations from across the globe are funding a large proportion of Jewish immigration to Israel.
What is the motivation, why could it be problem, why is a South Korean church encouraging aliyah and why does the Israeli government seem embarrassed by the phenomenon?
PLUS: How Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-awaited UAE visit was shot down for a fourth time - by his own disregard for relations with Jordan.
