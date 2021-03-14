LISTEN: Who's Really Funding Jewish Immigration to Israel - and Why?

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Judy Maltz and Allison Kaplan Sommer to discuss their investigation into how Christian Zionist organizations from across the globe are funding a large proportion of Jewish immigration to Israel.

What is the motivation, why could it be problem, why is a South Korean church encouraging aliyah and why does the Israeli government seem embarrassed by the phenomenon?

Want to get an email every time a new episode is available? Click Follow" on top of this article, or "Register" with one of the podcast providers – and you'll never miss out.

PLUS: How Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-awaited UAE visit was shot down for a fourth time - by his own disregard for relations with Jordan.

Recommended related reading/listening:

How Christian Evangelical Money and Biblical Prophecy Are Driving Immigration to Israel / Judy Maltz and Allison Kaplan Sommer

Netanyahu Damaged Israel's Ties With Jordan / Editorial

LISTEN: West Bank and Gaza Palestinians Won't Be Voting in Israel's Election - Would They if They Could? / Election Overdose