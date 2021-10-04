LISTEN: The Afrikaners Who Found a New Home in Israel

On this week's episode, we dive into the fascinating phenomenon of Afrikaners who were born and raised as Christians in South Africa, yet decided to become Jews and make aliyah to Israel. Judy Maltz and host Amir Tibon present their voices and stories.

Want to get an email every time a new episode is available? Click "Follow" above this article, or "Register" with one of the podcast providers – and you'll never miss out.

Also on the show: Former lawmaker Stav Shaffir, the chairwoman of Israel's Green Party, talks about her attempts to reach out to like-minded progressives in the U.S., and offers new ways for Israel's post-Netanyahu government to rebuild ties with the Democratic Party.