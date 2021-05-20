LISTEN: Israel’s Goalless War on Gaza and What John Oliver Got Right

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's chief intelligence analyst, Yossi Melman, and Haaretz.com's tech editor, Omer Benjakob, to discuss the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Want to get an email every time a new episode is available? Click "Follow" on top of this article, or "Register" with one of the podcast providers – and you'll never miss out.

What, if any, were both sides hoping to achieve? Can Israel withstand international pressure to end the operation? Is there a way to avoid a repetition in the near future?

We also examine the role that has social media disinformation has played in the conflict and ask whether TikTok and the like are the new propagnda tools.