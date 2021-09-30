LISTEN: How a Palestinian Prison Break Challenged Zionism’s Narrative Monopoly

Host Simon Spungin talks about grassroots activism with Dina Kraft and Sally Abed – the hosts of Groundwork, a new podcast about Jews and Palestinians working in Israel’s mixed cities for a better future.

How the escape and recapture of six Palestinians from an Israeli prison could shake up the discourse within Israel – if the Palestinian narrative is given space alongside the Zionist one. What is happening in Israel’s mixed Jewish-Palestinian cities, more than four months after violence swept the country? And what role are internecine violence and organized crime playing in those cities?

PLUS: Jotam Confino on Angela Merkel’s legacy in terms of German-Israeli relations and the fight against antisemitism. Will Germany continue to view Israel’s security as its own national interest? And how Merkel’s strained relations with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu impacted on relations.