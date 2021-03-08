LISTEN: Converts and War Crimes Put Bibi Between a Bloc and Hard Place

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's diplomatic correspondent, Judy Maltz, and senior analyst Alon Pinkas to discuss the High Court ruling on Reform and Conservative conversions to Judaism – and the racist response to that decision by some ultra-Orthodox politicians.

How will Prime Minister Netanyahu respond to likely demands from his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners to overturn the ruling?

We also ask how Netanyahu will ensure the continued support of the United States in his campaign against the International Criminal Court, which has just launched a formal war-crime investigation against Israel and the Palestinians.

