West Bank and Gaza Palestinians Won't Be Voting in Israel's Election - Would They if They Could?

In Election Overdose Episode 11, co-hosts Anshel Pfeffer and Dahlia Scheindlin speak to special guest Dr. Khalil Shikaki, the leading Palestinian public opinion researcher, who explains why the Palestinian political elite differ from the public on whether Israel's election results matter for them, and how. And as the two-state solution recedes, would Palestinians consider voting in Israeli elections?

In other news, the Israeli campaign enters its final stretch: television advertising has begun, the polls are stuck, and Yair Lapid offers Israelis a government of "sanity," while Naftali Bennett's Yamina threatens to overtake Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party.

