How Netanyahu Lured Israel Into the ‘Apartheid’ Trap: LISTEN to Alon Pinkas and Bradley Burston

Host Simon Spungin is joined by senior Haaretz writers Alon Pinkas and Bradley Burston, to discuss a poll which found that one in four American Jews sees Israel as an apartheid state.

Want to get an email every time a new episode is available? Click "Follow" on top of this article, or "Register" with one of the podcast providers – and you'll never miss out.

We ask: Is 'apartheid' an accurate description of Israel in 2021? Why do so many American Jews believe that it is - and that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians?

Also: If Israel gets rids of the occupied Palestinian territories, will allegations of ‘apartheid’ end immediately? What role did former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the moribund peace process play in mainstreaming the term? And in what other manifestations of ‘apartheid’ have become evident in Israeli society?