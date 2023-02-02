LISTEN: Israel's Former Military Intel Chief Is Worried, and Not About Iran

Each year, the Institute for National Security Studies publishes a list of Israel's most urgent security threats. In the past, it has pointed to threats from neighboring states and terror groups. But this year, the well-respected think-tank chose to highlight a different kind of threat: losing America.

Major General (ret.) Tamir Hayman, the institute’s managing director and previously the head of Israel's military intelligence, joined the podcast to explain why a break with the United States is more dangerous to Israel at this moment than any regional challenge.

In a conversation with host Allison Kaplan Sommer he warned that the judicial overhaul being pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition represents a “long-term threat" to the special relationship between Israel and the United States. “A relationship based on values is stronger – and we need the United States," he added.

In the conversation, Hayman also shares his assessment of the recent attacks in Iran, and discusses the recent escalation on the Palestinian front.

Also on the podcast, Haaretz Hebrew Deputy Editor Noa Landau shares her thoughts on the Israeli protest movement against the judicial overhaul, and the 'moment of truth' it just faced.