LISTEN: Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists Are in Power. Here's What You Should Know

Haaretz Weekly
Far-right leaders Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Far-right leaders Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz
Israel's Jewish fundamentalists hold an unprecedented level of power in Benjamin Netanyahu's current government. What does that mean for Israeli democracy, for the U.S.-Israel relationship and for the broader Middle East? Our guest Tomer Persico, an expert on Jewish religion and identity, joins the podcast to explain the rise of the Religious Zionism party and how it wants to reshape Israel forever.

Persico also speaks about what the Israeli far-right shares with U.S. Christian Evangelicals, and why this year's Passover holiday could end in bloodshed. Listen to his full conversation with host Amir Tibon, and read more on Netanyahu's new government on Haaretz.com.

