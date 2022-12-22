LISTEN: Israel's New Far-right Government Will Turn Back the Clock for Women

Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, based on the support of Israel's far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, presents a real threat to the rights of Israeli women, warns Dr. Yofi Tirosh on this episode of Haaretz Weekly.

Increasing the powers of religious courts that discriminate against women, increasing gender segregation in the public sphere, and resisting initiatives combating violence against women in the name of preserving male authority in the home - these are only some of the hallmarks of the incoming coalition's agenda.

“We have major forces in the coalition who not only feel that women's issues and gender equality issues aren’t high on their to-do list, but feel that the Israeli culture should be redesigned such that women step back from leadership positions in politics, science, economics and the media, and should resort to their true nature - their domestic roles,” says Tirosh, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Law at Tel Aviv University and a human rights activist.

In her conversation with host Allison Kaplan Sommer, which took place hours before Netanyahu formally announced he has succeeded in forming a government, Tirosh reviews the various areas in which she believes the new male-dominated government will likely lead to “a dire regression” when it comes to the status of women.