LISTEN: The Law Professor Fighting to Stop a 'Disaster' and Save Israeli Democracy

Haaretz Weekly
Prof. Yaniv Roznai speaking against the override clause as part of a video campaign on the subject
Israel's incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is gearing up to mortally wound Israeli democracy, warns Prof. Yaniv Roznai, a leading Israeli legal expert who is sounding the alarm over the 'override clause' - a piece of legislation that would dramatically alter the balance of power between Israel's politicians and the country's Supreme Court.

Roznai, an Associate Professor and Vice-Dean at Reichman University's Harry Radzyner Law School, joins host Allison Kaplan Sommer on Haaretz Weekly to explain exactly what the override clause is and why he believes it is so dangerous for Israel.

The measure, he says, would weaken the power of Israeli courts to protect the basic rights of the country’s citizens and hand the ruling coalition excessive power, in a country that already lacks sufficient checks and balances.

What is happening now, he says, “kind of reminds me of Brexit. A day after Brexit was passed, people in the UK were Googling 'What is the EU?' I don’t want to reach that point. It is too risky." Listen to the full conversation to learn more about the battle over Israel's legal system and democratic foundations.

