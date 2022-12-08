Haaretz Goes to Washington: What Next for Israeli Politics? LISTEN

Haaretz - back to home page

What exactly happened in the Israeli election? Where is the country heading as Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power with the most right-wing government in Israeli history? And do long-term voting trends offer any hope for the center-left?

At the recent J Street annual conference in Washington, Haaretz Weekly podcast host Allison Kaplan Sommer moderated a panel titled “A Deep Dive Into Israeli Politics.” The panelists analyzed and explored these questions, pointing to the profound challenges – and possible opportunities – the new political landscape holds.

The panel was recorded to share with Haaretz podcast listeners.

On the panel:

  • Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin, a public opinion expert and strategic consultant, fellow at the Century Foundation, columnist for Haaretz and co-host of the Elections Overdose podcast who has been a consultant for nine national campaigns in Israel.
  • Gadi Baltiansky, director general of the Geneva Initiative, an NGO that promotes the need to reach a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians through educational, diplomatic and political tools. He served as press secretary for former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and was a member of the Israeli official negotiation teams with Syria and the Palestinians.
  • Sally Abed, a member of the national leadership at Standing Together, a grassroots social movement comprising Jews and Palestinians that promotes social, economic and climate justice.

