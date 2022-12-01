Will Netanyahu's Far-right Allies Ignite a Third Intifada? LISTEN to Amos Harel

Terror attacks in Jerusalem and southern Israel; Palestinians killed in IDF raids across the occupied territories; tensions between Israel's military leadership and the country's incoming government; and an unstable, weakened Palestinian Authority on the verge of losing control. When these are the top headlines in Israel and the Palestinian territories over the past week and a half, it's clear that a dangerous security escalation is cooking.

Haaretz's national security analyst Amos Harel joins the podcast to discuss the worrying trends on the ground, and how Israel's far-right, which is about to take power as part of Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition, could make things even worse. He also talks about Netanyahu's combative rhetoric on Iran and whether or not to take it seriously, and what the Biden administration should expect from the 'unleashed' prime minister. Listen to his full conversation with host Amir Tibon.