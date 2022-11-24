'Israel Is a Red State, U.S. Jewry Is Blue': LISTEN to Eric Alterman on U.S.-Israel Ties

Journalist and historian Eric Alterman joins Haaretz Weekly to discuss his new book "We Are Not One: A History of America's Fight Over Israel." From Eisenhower's confrontation with Ben Gurion to Netanyahu's clashes with Obama, Alterman walks us through some of the most important moments in the history of the U.S.-Israel relationship, and explains how the pro-Israeli lobby in America grew and transformed over the years.

Alterman also spoke about the trends within the Democratic party regarding Israel, and the divide between young, progressive American Jews and the community's establishment organizations when it comes to Israel and the Palestinians. How will Israel's new right-wing government impact these changes, and will Joe Biden be the last pro-Israeli president from his party? Listen to the full conversation with host Amir Tibon.