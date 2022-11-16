LISTEN: Trump Lost, Biden Won. What the Midterms Mean for Israel

On this week’s edition of Haaretz Weekly, host Amir Tibon welcomes Washington Post political columnist E.J. Dionne and Haaretz journalist Allison Kaplan Sommer for an in-depth discussion of the results of the 2022 midterms and their impact on the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The results represented a defeat not just for Donald Trump but for his entire wing of the Republican Party, says Dionne, who is also a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and professor at Georgetown University.

Coming right after a right-wing victory in Israel's election two weeks ago, the results in the U.S. were a disappointment for incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will have to work for the next two years with an emboldened President Biden and a stronger Democratic party.

Taken together the two sets of election results present “a real challenge" for Israel, says Dionne. “The swing vote in American opinion on Israel are liberal and democratic voters who have long supported the existence of Israel as a Jewish state, but also oppose settlements, are critical of Netanyahu and want a two state solution.”