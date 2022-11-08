With the most religious and right-wing Israeli government in history about to be formed following last week’s dramatic elections, what’s ahead for the U.S.-Israel relationship, and especially for Israel’s ties with American Jews?

On Haaretz Weekly, host Amir Tibon and Haaretz journalists Allison Kaplan Sommer and Ben Samuels analyze the fallout from the Israeli election and the implications of the expected outcome of the U.S. midterms, where the Republican Party is strongly favored to regain control of Congress. This follows a pitched campaign in which antisemitism and extremism played a major role.

How will the Biden administration work with an Israeli government based on the far-right? Will Benjamin Netanyahu work with Republicans in Congress against the president? And will the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. create even more distance between American Jews and Israel? Listen to the full conversation to get the answers to these and other important questions.