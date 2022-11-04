Israel Election: Understanding Bibi's Comeback. LISTEN to Election Overdose

Have Israel's election results got you down? No one parses the voters' choice like Election Overdose hosts Anshel Pfeffer and Dahlia Scheindlin. In the special one-hour season finale, they walk through all the nerdy data and critical commentary to make sense of what just happened.

Learn why Netanyahu won big, but Likud fared poorly; where we think Naftali Bennett's voters went, and who really should be blamed for Meretz failing to enter the Knesset. Find out about turnout in Likud strongholds, voter breakdown in a small kibbutz in the Negev, and which Overdose host was once an outstanding dairy farmer. Bring a glass of whiskey, take two aspirin before bed, and see you for the next election.

Overdose is over, but don't stop following Dahlia (@dahliasc) and Anshel (@AnshelPfeffer) on twitter and keep read their articles and columns on Haaretz.com.