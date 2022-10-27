Israel Election: The Surprises That Could Tip the Scales on Tuesday. LISTEN

What in the world will happen on Tuesday? In the final episode ahead of the Israeli elections next week, Election Overdose hosts Anshel Pfeffer and Dahlia Scheindlin walk through the permutations of electoral outcomes, analyze the projected deadlock between party blocs in the polls and consider the greatest uncertainties that could tip the results one way or another.

Special guest Amir Tibon, deputy editor of Haaretz English Edition, joins us to reflect on the media coverage of this campaign. We also ask, will late-breaking news, such as the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement, make a difference?

