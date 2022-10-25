LISTEN: Iran Has Joined the War in Ukraine. Why Is Israel Still on the Sidelines?

Ukraine has been begging Israel for defensive weapons systems since the start of the Russian invasion, but Israel has refused, fearing the wrath of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Security expert and Haaretz journalist Yossi Melman tells Haaretz Weekly host Allison Kaplan Sommer that Russian’s recent use of Iranian suicide drones and expected deployment of Iranian-made ballistic missiles in Ukraine should drastically changes the equation for Israeli leaders.

“Israel has always said that Iran is its number one enemy and they will fight Iran wherever they are - in Yemin, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. So what's the difference now with Ukraine? Iran is acquiring experience on the battlefield there which will turn against Israel in the near future: they are learning, they are improving their systems, and as a result, they will be able to upgrade their drones and their missiles, and send them all over the Middle East, including against Israel.”

Also on the podcast, Haaretz journalist Sam Sokol shares stories from his recent journey across a “very very surreal” wartime Ukraine, and discusses the efforts to sustain Jewish life there and the “bitterness” he encountered regarding Israel’s refusal to offer military assistance.