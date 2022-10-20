Israel's Real Election Campaign Starts Now: LISTEN to Election Overdose

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, the campaign has moved to high-tempo. Or has it?

This week’s Election Overdose episode tries to work out why no issues have caught the public’s attention so far in the long campaign and asks whether the controversial judicial reform proposals of the far right Religious Zionism party will gain traction. Also: Will the public opinion polls ever move before November 1?

