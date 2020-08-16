Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's diplomatic correspondent Noa Landau and Anshel Pfeffer to discuss the American-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates over the normalization of relations between the two countries – in exchange for suspending plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Among the many questions that this agreement raises: Who are the winners and losers in a deal that will have little practical impact? Are the Palestinians justified to feel abandoned? Has Benjamin Netanyahu has now cleared his debt to President Donald Trump? And what does the deal mean for regional and domestic politics?

PODCAST: Inside Israel's no-change, no-cost peace deal with the UAE Credit: Haaretz

We also note that the deal with Dubai has not dampened the fervor of the thousands of anti-corruption protesters who demonstrate weekly across Israel.

