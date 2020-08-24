Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In The News

PODCAST: How Trump Demolished Dishonest Netanyahu’s Non-denial Denial

For the second time in a month, the U.S. administration has contradicted the Israeli leader's claims - this time, over the sale of F-35s to the UAE. Listen to Amos Harel.

Haaretz Weekly podcast.
Haaretz Weekly
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
An Israeli soldier battles a blaze in a field close to the southern Israeli kibbutz of Nir Am near the border with the Gaza Strip on August 23, 2020, after it was set off by incendiary kites flown from the Palestinian enclave.
An Israeli soldier battles a blaze in a field close to the southern Israeli kibbutz of Nir Am near the border with the Gaza Strip on August 23, 2020.Credit: Menahem Kahana / AFP
Haaretz Weekly podcast.
Haaretz Weekly

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's military analyst and coronavirus correspondent, Amos Harel, for a wide-ranging conversation.

We start off in the Gaza Strip, where tensions have been rising between Israel and Hamas, following almost two weeks of incendiary balloon and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and retaliatory IDF strikes on Hamas positions.

How Trump demolished dishonest Netanyahu's non-denial denialCredit: Haaretz Weekly

We also discuss the military aspect of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and ask whether the United States' commitment to maintaining Israel's qualititive military edge means it can't or won't sell stealth bombers to Abu Dhabi.

We also discuss Netanyahu's pattern of dishonesty, his micromanaging of every part of his government's policy and how far he's willing to go to fight off corruption charges.

Recommended related reading:

F-35 Sale to UAE: 'Netanyahu Knew... It's an Outrage' / Amos Harel

Failing to Stem Infection Among Arabs and ultra-Orthodox, Israel Gets Closer to Full Lockdown / Amos Harel

With Israel's Encouragement, NSO Sold Spyware to UAE and Other Gulf States / Amos Harel

Comments