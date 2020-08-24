PODCAST: How Trump Demolished Dishonest Netanyahu’s Non-denial Denial

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's military analyst and coronavirus correspondent, Amos Harel, for a wide-ranging conversation.

We start off in the Gaza Strip, where tensions have been rising between Israel and Hamas, following almost two weeks of incendiary balloon and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and retaliatory IDF strikes on Hamas positions.

How Trump demolished dishonest Netanyahu's non-denial denial Credit: Haaretz Weekly

We also discuss the military aspect of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and ask whether the United States' commitment to maintaining Israel's qualititive military edge means it can't or won't sell stealth bombers to Abu Dhabi.

We also discuss Netanyahu's pattern of dishonesty, his micromanaging of every part of his government's policy and how far he's willing to go to fight off corruption charges.

