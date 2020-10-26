PODCAST: Haredi Hijack of ‘Jewish Parliament’ Foiled – for Now

Host Simon Spungin is joined by Judy Maltz, who explains the background to last week’s drama at the World Zionist Congress, where a coalition of rightists and ultra-Orthodox delegates tried to seize control of the organization’s main institutions.

What exactly is the World Zionist Congress? Who does it represent? How has the balance of power changed within the WZO? And how does this episode reflect the state of relations between Israel and the Diaspora?

In Part 2, we're joined by Haaretz.com's reviewer-in-chief, Adrian Hennigan, to discuss Sacha Baron Cohen’s new movie, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," QAnon and Rudy Giuliani’s troublesome shirttails.

