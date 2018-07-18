Netanyahu Nixes 'Facebook Bill' That Sought to Expand Government Control Over Internet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a legislative initiative to impose tighter government controls over the Internet.

The last phases of legislation of the so-called “Facebook bill” had been scheduled for Knesset debate before the summer break. Netanyahu reportedly feels that the bill is extreme and impairs freedom of expression.

The bill, initiated by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Habayit Hayehudi) and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud), calls for, on the basis of a judicial order issued behind closed doors, allowing the state to instruct platforms to remove content deemed to contravene the criminal code.

In other countries, such laws exist to prevent terrorism and pornography.

The Israeli legislation is more sweeping as it seeks to cover a wider range of criminal offenses.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Some MKs had urged that a high level of danger to the public be proven before any content is removed, or that the measure be limited to barring incitement to terrorism. But these amendments were not added to the text.