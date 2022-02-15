Pelosi Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Talks, Ukraine Crisis

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Israel on Tuesday, for her first official visit in over two years, with the Iran talks in Vienna sure to be on the agenda.

Pelosi will head the congressional delegation set to visit the Knesset on Wednesday. She will be accompanied by key lawmakers related to foreign relations, appropriations and intelligence – including Reps. Adam Schiff, Ted Deutch, Barbara Lee, Bill Keating, Eric Swalwell, Ro Khanna and Andy Kim.

“As threats to democracy grow more alarming and urgent, American leadership remains committed to advancing security and stability, economic prosperity and democratic governance around the world,” Pelosi said, noting that the Israel trip is aimed at "recognizing our shared democratic values and mutual security. We will meet with the leadership of Israel and leaders in the civic community to discuss the prospects for a two-state solution and regional security."

Pelosi, who once lauded the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as a "diplomatic masterpiece," is arriving in Israel as U.S. efforts to reenter the agreement reach an inflection point.

While the Biden administration has adopted a notably more optimistic tone about the prospects of an agreement in the past several weeks, top Democrats are in open disagreement about the best way to engage with the Iranian nuclear threat. Republicans, meanwhile, are threatening to scuttle any potential reentry into the deal, forecasting the political battle on the horizon.

Pelosi is visiting days after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran in a phone call, which was followed by Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata’s flash visit to Washington, where he met with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Pelosi’s visit also comes as the U.S. president is warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. She told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that she understood “why the president of Ukraine wants to keep people calm and that he wants his economy not to suffer. But, on the other hand, if we were not threatening the sanctions and the rest, it would guarantee that Putin would invade. Let’s hope that diplomacy works.”

Open gallery view Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill last October. Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Pelosi-led delegation is one of several concurrent Israel visits from U.S. lawmakers. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the most ardent pro-Israel Republicans in the Senate, also arrived in Israel earlier this week and met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog. He was slated to visit during the Senate's December recess, though this was delayed due to the omicron variant outbreak.

The House is currently in recess, a period lawmakers often use for international travel. A delegation of first-term lawmakers are slated to arrive on a trip organized by the American Israel Education Foundation, the AIPAC-affiliated charitable organization that organizes trips to Israel for members of Congress. The standing trip usually occurs in the summers of off-election years, but last year's trip was postponed due to COVID-19 considerations.