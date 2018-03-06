Palestinians Rip Into Trump: U.S. Tried to Isolate Jerusalem, but Is Now Isolated Itself

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, stand for photographs outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Netanyahu's visi

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat ripped into U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after the American leader met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their fifth meeting in the last year and second since Trump recognized Jerusalem, infuriating the Palestinians.

“Trump wanted to separate and isolate the issue of Jerusalem from the peace process, and ended up isolating the United States,” Erekat said.

Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat speaks to journalists during a press conference after meeting with diplomats and foreign dignitaries, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 28, 2018. ABBAS MOMANI/AFP

“For the Palestinians, there's no choice but to implement the Palestinian Central Council's decision to freeze recognition of Israel until there's recognition of a Palestinian state.”

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu took place in the White House on Monday where the two leaders delivered joint remarks on the planned U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem.

In his talks with Trump, Netanyahu is said to have remarked that Iran dominated the discussion. "We also spoke about Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Palestinians. Around half the time about Iran, maybe even a little more, and the second half on the rest of these issues. We didn't spend more than 15 minutes of the conversation on the Palestinian issue."

At the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference (AIPAC) in Washington Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addressed Erekat, who in February told her to "shut up" after she criticized Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

In response, Haley said "I will never shut up," to cheers of "Nikki! Nikki!" from the crowd. On Tuesday, Netanyahu will address AIPAC.