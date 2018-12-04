Palestinian Man Said Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank Clashes

Photo of 23-year-old Mohammad Khossam Khabali who was killed in the West Bank December 4, 2018.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said its troops opened fire during what it described as a violent riot. It did not mention any casualties.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces entered the town of Tulkarm and raided several houses and that a crowd gathered in the area.

Residents from the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, the Israeli army entered the city early in the morning on Tuesday and a violent clash with local Palestinians ensued.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said that while troops were operating there, "a violent riot was instigated in which dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks."

"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and later on with live fire," said the spokeswoman.

Mohammad Khossam Khabali, a 23-year-old Palestinian, was shot in the head according to Palestinian reports.

Khabali was critically wounded during the clashes and was pronounced dead after being carried to Tulkarm hospital.

Israeli troops frequently mount raids in the West Bank to detain suspected militants. Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.