More Than 6,000 pro-Israel Evangelicals to March in Annual Jerusalem Parade

More than 6,000 pro-Israel evangelical Christians from nearly 100 countries will take part in the annual Jerusalem March on Thursday during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot — the Feast of Tabernacles.

The 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) march is the highlight of a week of events, most of them in Jerusalem, celebrating the seven-day holiday. This is the 39th year that the gathering, organized by the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, is being held.

“We’ve approached nearly 7,000 participants before, but I would still say this is one of our best years ever,” David Parson, the communications director of the International Christian Embassy, told Haaretz.

As they march through Jerusalem's streets, participants typically dress in their countries' traditional garb and carry their national flags.

One of the most colorful events of the year in Jerusalem, tens of thousands of local residents usually gather on the sidewalks of central Jerusalem to watch the parade. The march will begin at 2 P.M. at Sacher Park.

To mark Israel’s 70th birthday, Parsons said a special “biblical feast” would also be held for participants at this year’s Tabernacles gathering in Jerusalem.