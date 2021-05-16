At Least 182 Palestinians, Ten Israelis Killed as Gaza Fighting Enters Seventh Day

At least 182 Palestinians were killed, including 52 children and about 1,200 were wounded in the Gaza Strip and ten in Israel since the current conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out a week ago, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On the Israeli side, two children and an IDF soldier were among those killed in the fire exchange.

At least eight people were killed and 45 wounded in Gaza by Israeli attacks on Saturday night, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Open gallery view Palestinian man walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City on Saturday. Credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP

Most of the dead and wounded were civilians, the ministry said. Rescue services said the toll was likely to rise, as there were still people trapped under rubble. The dead included two doctors, the director of an internal medicine department and a psychologist, authorities said.

On Saturday, an Israeli man was killed after a barrage of rocket fire targeted Tel Aviv and central Israel, shattering two days of relative calm in the region. Buildings and infrastructure have been damaged in several cities in central Israel and the IDF downed a media tower housing offices of Al Jazeera, The Associated Press, and other media outlets.

Open gallery view A Palestinian man salvages documents and copies of the Koran from the rubble of the Qlebo mosque at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after Israeli air shelling early on Saturday Credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have fired over 2,300 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF, and in response, the military has targeted hundreds of Hamas assets in Gaza.