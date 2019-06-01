'Obstacle to Peace': EU Condemns Israeli Plans for New East Jerusalem Construction

File photo: Construction in the Jewish neighborhood of Ramot, East Jerusalem, May 31, 2018.

The European Union has condemned Israeli plans for the construction of 805 housing units in Jewish neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, beyond the 1967 borders, after tenders were issued Wednesday by Israel's Housing Ministry.

In a statement released Saturday, the EU said it is "strongly opposed to Israel's settlement policy, including in East Jerusalem, which is illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace."

skip - Haaretz Weekly Ep. 28

By Tormenting Bibi, Lieberman Could Save Israeli Democracy Haaretz Weekly Ep. 28

The EU's spokeswoman for foreign affairs, Maja Kojijancic, added "The policy of settlement construction and expansion in East Jerusalem continues to undermine the possibility of a viable two-state solution with Jerusalem as the future capital of both states, which is the only realistic way to achieve a just and lasting peace."

>> Read more: Trump's peace plan would give Palestinian refugees many, many countries | Analysis ■ Israeli settlers 'upgrade' West Bank springs to usurp Palestinian land

The Israeli move comes as the U.S. administration prepares to roll out the first part of its Middle East peace plan, which the Palestinian leadership opposes, in an economic conference in Bahrain later in June.

Israeli NGO Peace Now, which monitors Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories, said Thursday that tenders were published for 460 housing units in the neighborhood of Pisgat Ze'ev, about half of them for assisted living, and 345 in Ramot.

skip - Peace Now

Tenders Published for 805 Housing Units in East Jerusalem - First Time in a Year - Peace Now https://t.co/b6HiUQO3At — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) May 30, 2019

These tenders, however, are based on plans approved over the last two years for areas that are already built, and are only "intended to add housing units … in a way that increases density … and does not actually expand the area on which the neighborhoods are spread," Peace Now said.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

It also condemned "continued construction in East Jerusalem," saying "As long as we have not reached a permanent agreement with the Palestinians on Israel’s borders, building beyond the Green Line is illegitimate and only harms the prospects for peace and trust between the sides."

The organization noted that this planned construction is the largest since 2014, when tenders were issued of 2,240 housing units in Jewish neighborhoods beyond the Green Line.