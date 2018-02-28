New Footage: Israeli Army Shot Palestinian, Left Him Without Medical Care for 20 Minutes

New surveillance camera video of the shooting of a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Jericho was posted by the human rights group B'Tselem on Wednesday. In the video, 36-year-old Yasin al-Saradih is shot before being beaten by soldiers while he laid on the ground with several soldiers surrounding him.

Al-Saradih received medical attention 20 minutes after he was shot in the stomach, beaten and dragged by his limbs. He died in custody in February. The military police have opened an investigation into the matter.

Yasin al-Saradih

Medical sources said al-Saradih may have died from blood loss, adding that an entry hole was found in the stomach, as well as shrapnel near the tailbone, according to the results of the autopsy.

In a contrary report, the Israeli army said al-Saradih had died from smoke inhalation. According to the army's preliminary investigation, the man ran toward the Israeli soldiers with an iron bar and attempted to grab a weapon before he was arrested.

