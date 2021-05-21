Netanyahu Says Israel Has Changed the Equation With Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel's latest operation in Gaza has succeeded in severely harming Hamas, hours after a cease-fire with the militant organization went into effect.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said Israel has changed the equation with Hamas, adding that not all the information is yet known to the public.

He went on to say that Israel would respond forcefully in the event of any attack on Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip.

“If Hamas thinks that we will tolerate a trickle of rockets, they are mistaken. We will respond with a different kind of force to any firing on Gaza border communities. What was is not what will be,” he said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

"We changed the equation not only during the days of the operation but also in the future."

According to Netanyahu, the Gaza operation achieved its goals of inflicting a severe blow to Hamas. “The public and Hamas don’t know everything, but the totality of our achievement will be revealed over time,” he said. “When we together launched the operation, I defined its central goal; to inflict a hard blow to the terror organizations and restore quiet on the basis of deterrence.”

“At this stage I can say that we undertook daring and innovative acts without engaging in needless adventures,” Netanyahu said. “If I thought that we needed to carry out a ground invasion, I would have done it, but I thought that we could achieve results in better ways.”

Netanyahu also commented on the clashes between Jews and Arabs across the country during the operation.

"Anyone who lays hands on civilians, anyone who sets synagogues on fire, loot shops or damages property will pay a price," he said. Netanyahu demanded that Arab leaders condemn the violence. "There are some who have done so. They are brave and praiseworthy," he added.

The prime minister said he spoke six times with U.S. President Joe Biden over the course of Gaza operation and thanked him for his agreeing to re-supply Israel with Iron Dome armaments. In the last several days, the White House has been urging Netanyahu to bring the military operation to an end. In a conversation between the two Wednesday night Biden told Netanyahu that he expected to see “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

After Netanyahu made his statement, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman spoke.

Gantz said that now the time has come to build a new reality. “Upon the ruins of the homes of Hamas leaders and the destruction of more than 100 kilometers of terror tunnels, we must construct a new reality,” he said. “A political effort doesn’t mean a quick agreement but the commencement of long-term moves that will weaken the extremists and strengthen and unify moderates.”

Gantz added that the reconstruction of Gaza must hinge “not only on quiet but also, and mainly, on progress toward returning hostages and the missing in action.” He warned that “if we don’t act politically, quickly and correctly, Operation Guardians of the Walls will end up being another round on the way to the next military operation. The government of Israel doesn’t have the mandate to turn an unprecedented military achievement into a missed political opportunity.”

Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman said the “operation could be game-changing” but said that this would depend on “the way we conduct ourselves from now on.” He added that the “Hamas before the current operation is not the same as the Hamas on the day after.”

Regarding tensions inside Israel, Argaman said that the Shin Bet has worked with the IDF and the police in order to “lower the flames.”