Netanyahu's Washington Schedule: Trump, AIPAC and the Economic Club

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and attend an event honoring Natan Sharansky after he meets again with U.S. President Donald Trump next week and speaks at AIPAC.

Netanyahu is due to leave Sunday and arrive in Washington early the following morning. That day he will meet with Trump at the White House – the first time the two have met since Trump declared that the United States will move its embassy to Jerusalem this May to mark Israel's 70th birthday.

The following day, Netanyahu will speak at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, before leaving for meetings at the House of Representatives and Senate.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu will speak at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., before heading to New York, where he will attend an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of Sharansky's release from Soviet prison. Sharansky now heads the Jewish Agency.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will visit the Jerusalem exhibit at the United Nations and then return home to Israel.

