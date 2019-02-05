Netanyahu May Have to Pay Back Unauthorized Defense Funds, Israel's Attorney General Says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have to ask for retroactive approval for $300,000 he accepted from his cousin to defray his legal expenses, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit said Monday night.

Mendelblit informed State Comptroller Joseph Shapira that if Shapira's committee, which examines possible conflicts of interest involving cabinet ministers, once again turns down the prime minister’s request to raise money from wealthy patrons to pay his legal fees Netanyahu will have to return the money he received.

The premier has already used these funds to pay his attorneys.

Netanyahu’s lawyers recently asked the committee to allow the prime minister to raise $2 million dollars to cover his legal fees.

In March, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu had received $300,000 to cover legal expenses from his cousin, Nathan Milikowsky, without the committee’s prior approval. Milikowsky had been summoned to testify in the so-called Case 1000, an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of shekel's worth of lavish gifts that Netanyahu had allegedly received from wealthy individuals, after Netanyahu said he had purchased cigars with cash that Milikowsky had given him. The money Netanyahu received for his legal defense was transferred to lawyers representing him and his wife Sara.

In April, the prime minister’s legal team asked Mendelblit to allow him to solicit contributions for his legal defense from Milikowsky and American businessman Spencer Patrich. The latter also testified in Case 1000, confirming that he purchased suits for Netanyahu worth tens of thousands of shekels for which he said Milikowsky paid him back.

Mendelblit told Netanyahu at the time that he saw no reason that the funds couldn’t be raised, but that it had to be approved by the State Comptroller's Office committee. The committee rejected the request, saying it would be improper for “tycoons to cover legal fees stemming from a criminal investigation including the suspicion of criminal activities involving tycoons.” They added, "funding like this can hurt the public's faith in the integrity of government representatives."

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close