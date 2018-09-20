Netanyahu: If War Is Imposed on Israel, We'll Act With Full Force

Israel will act with full force if war is imposed upon it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday. "We must make every effort to prevent war, but if it is imposed upon us, we will act with full force against those who would kill us," Netanyahu said at a Yom Kippur War memorial ceremony.

"Iran is openly calling for the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said. "It is our duty to defend ourselves and we will continue to do so."

He also spoke optimistically about Israel's role in the Mideast, saying that "relations with the moderate Arab world are seeing an unprecedented turnaround. Major countries increasingly understand the value of ties with Israel. It may take some time, but I believe that the gradual rapprochement will yield significant fruit [in the form] of normalization and later, of peace as well."

Zeev Snir, the director general of the country's Atomic Energy Commission, said Tuesday that Israel is upgrading and reinforcing its nuclear sites amid Iranian threats to attack them.

In light of Iranian clandestine activities, Snir said, "we cannot ignore the repeated and explicit threats, made my Iran and its proxies, to attack Israel's nuclear sites. These outrageous threats require Israel to take action and continue to protect and defend its nuclear facilities. These facilities are constantly upgraded and reinforced, in line with IAEA safety guidelines, in order to withstand any attack."