Netanyahu Fires Bennett, Shaked From Ministries Ahead of Election

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, left, speaking as he and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked give a statement at the Knesset in Jerusalem on November 19, 2018.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday informed Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked he was transferring them from their capacity as government and cabinet ministers.

Following Israel's election on April 9, the two remained in the government despite their Hayamin Hehadash party failing to pass the electoral threshold. They were supposed to remain in their ministries until a new government would form.

However, last week Netanyahu failed to form a new coalition, and passed a bill to dissolve the Knesset and head for new elections. Israel will go to the polls on September 17th.

As soon as their transfer goes into effect (48 hours afer the announcemnet) Netanyahu will assume the roles of acting justice minister and education minister.

Sunday marked Bennett's first cabinet meeting since the election. Netanyahu's decision comes two days before the diplomatic-security cabinet convenes.

Another possibility is for Netanyahu is to appoint ministers in their place, which has not yet been ruled out. Israeli law does not prohibit an outgoing prime minister from appointing or dismissing ministers before an election nor does it require Knesset approval if the appointee is already a Knesset member.

The leaders of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, MKs Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, were trying to unify the parties to the right of Likud ahead of the upcoming election, but were against allowing Shaked to head a unified Knesset roster.

In an interview Sunday morning on Army Radio, Smotrich, chairman of the National Union, one of the parties which ran jointly under the Union of Right-Wing Parties, addressed Shaked: “You abandoned [it], smashed it, divided, made a mistake. As a result the whole right wing is now in a big tailspin, the whole State of Israel is in a tailspin.” Smotrich said such a step could be considered, but he could think of “no reason in the world” why she should head the Knesset roster.

A source in the Union of Right-Wing Parties said that the chances that Bennett and Shaked would run on that party’s ticket were low, among other things because Rafi Peretz did not want to vacate the number one slot he now holds. Peretz, the source said, had come to Habayit Hayehudi as a star, “not to be number five.”

In response to the firing of Bennett and Shaked, Habayit Hayehudi denied that they sought to have Bennet and Shaked replaced. However a party member said: "Of course, Rabbi Peretz would happily accept the education portfolio and be a member of the cabinet as he was supposed to be."

Following Netanyahu's announcement, Bennet and Shaked said: "We sincerely thank the Israeli public for the rare privilege we have had to serve in our roles as ministers of education and justice, in order to ensure the well-being of the State of Israel and its citizens and the good of the education and justice ministries, so that the next school year will commence as planned."