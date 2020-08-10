Netanyahu: Every Effort Must Be Made to Avoid Elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that every effort must be taken to avoid election, as the impasse over the state budget threatens to catapult Israel to a fourth election in less than two years.

Speaking at a local government conference, Netanyahu said that the government must be "stabilized so it could operate efficiently."

The prime minister explained why he agreed to a proposal to delay the budget deadline by 100 days. Netanyahu said that Zvi Hauser, the lawmaker who proposed the bill, urged him to try and stabilize the political sphere "so we have a government working to battle the coronavirus." "I told him I am ready," Netanyahu said.

During the last government, Netanyahu added, "we made the right decisions in time. It was slimmer and more efficient. That helped us overcome the first coronavirus wave." But even though the current government is much more complex, he added, "we made important decisions."

The main dispute blocking the passing of a 2020 budget is the demand by Gantz, the head of the Kahol Lavan party, to pass a two-year document, as stipulated in his party’s coalition agreement with Netanyahu’s Likud.

Netanyahu, however, is keen to pass a 2020 budget only, after which work could begin on a framework for 2021.

If a budget is not approved by August 25, the Knesset will dissolve and Israel will head to an election.