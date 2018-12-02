'Witch Hunt': Netanyahu Blasts 'Tainted' Investigation After Police Recommend Bribery Charges

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back on Sunday after police recommended indictments against him and his wife for bribery and other corruption charges, calling it a "witch hunt" and saying the investigation was "tainted from the start."

Speaking at a Likud party event marking the first night of Hanukkah, Netanyahu said: "We are here to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Listen to me, at the end the light always prevails . . . Hanukkah might be a holiday of miracles, but I have to ask you: how did they know to publish these absurd recommendations against Sara and me exactly on the police commissioner’s last day? What can I tell you, a real Hanukkah miracle."

Netanyahu has dismissed various corruption allegations as attempts by the media and his enemies to destroy him politically.

On Sunday, police recommended indicting the Netanyau couple, as well as media mogul Shaul Elovitch and his wife, Iris, for bribery and other corruption charges in the investigation dubbed Case 4000.

It was the third case in which the police recommended charging the prime minister with bribery. The statement recommending charges against Netanyahu in the case were published on the last day in office for Commissioner Roni Alsheich, who is stepping down after a three-year term.