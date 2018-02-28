Netanyahu Ally: There's an Attempted Coup in Israel, the Left and Media Duped the Police

From right - Israeli politician David Amsalem, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar in the Knesset on February 26, 2018.

A lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party claimed that "the left and the media are working together to dupe the police. This is an attempted coup - they want to take power away from us."

To really understand Israel and the Middle East - subscribe to Haaretz

According to a recording of a statement made by MK Miki Zohar, the lawmaker claimed during a Knesset discussion that "there is an attempt to topple the prime minister, and not through the ballot box. The police are taking an active part in a process that the left and the media began." The recording was published by Israeli radio.

"The police want good headlines and are taking a holier-than-thou attitude, and are harming the prime minister without fear. The media is running this investigation," he said.

Police released recommendations early January to indict the prime minister on counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two corruption cases early February. This week, the State Prosecutor's Office linked him another case involving suspicions of bribery between government officials and telecom giant Bezeq.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

In an earlier interview, Zohar theorized that the police were conspiring to oust the premier. "What we are seeing today is the political assassination of the prime minister which includes persecution," he said, adding that the deeds done in 1995 - in which Rabin was gunned down in Tel Aviv during a protest - are as grave now as they were then.

Netanyahu, Zohar noted, "hasn't had his life taken" but the premier and his family have been through "practically everything. It's murder, by every meaning of the word."